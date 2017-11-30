Thursday November 30, 2017
Home » Business, Crime, Moron, News, Outrageous, Politics, Social, Tabloid » The rogue Twitter employee who deactivated Trump’s account

The rogue Twitter employee who deactivated Trump’s account

The rogue Twitter employee who briefly deactivated President Trump’s account has finally revealed himself. Bahtiyar Duysak, a Cal State Hayward grad, had been working for the social media giant as a contractor when he decided to deactivate the @realDonaldTrump twitter account.  More…

Posted by at November 30, 2017
Filed in category: Business, Crime, Moron, News, Outrageous, Politics, Social, Tabloid,
«
»

Comments are closed.

NEW! WordThink Desk Calendar

The Perfect Gift for Family and Friends WordThink Word of the Day

About Tabloid Column

For more than a decade, Tabloid Column has been delivering the most sensational, outrageous - and just plain silly - daily news headlines on the Internet!  More…

Tabloid Categories

Worth a Look

ItalyMax Delicious Artisan Pizza Recipes

Sports

Feature Articles

Just for Fun

Archives