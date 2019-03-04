Monday March 4, 2019
Home » Celebrities, News, Outrageous, Politics, Social, Strange, Tabloid, Unlikely » Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will raise their baby as ‘gender fluid’ to avoid any stereotypes, according to friends

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will raise their baby as ‘gender fluid’ to avoid any stereotypes, according to friends

While it is unknown how strictly they will take their ‘gender fluid’ parenting, the royal couple may decide to avoid dressing their firstborn in typical pink or blue clothes associated with boys and girls and are likely to encourage their child to play with a variety of toys including dolls and trucks. Or, they could join a small group of parents who are raising ‘theybies’ — children who aren’t identified as a ‘he’ or ‘she’.  More…

Posted by at March 4, 2019
Filed in category: Celebrities, News, Outrageous, Politics, Social, Strange, Tabloid, Unlikely,
«

Comments are closed.

About Tabloid Column

For more than a decade, Tabloid Column has been delivering the most sensational, outrageous - and just plain silly - daily news headlines on the Internet!  More…

Tabloid Categories

Worth a Look

ItalyMax Delicious Artisan Pizza Recipes

Sports

Feature Articles

Just for Fun

Archives