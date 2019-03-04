Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will raise their baby as ‘gender fluid’ to avoid any stereotypes, according to friends

While it is unknown how strictly they will take their ‘gender fluid’ parenting, the royal couple may decide to avoid dressing their firstborn in typical pink or blue clothes associated with boys and girls and are likely to encourage their child to play with a variety of toys including dolls and trucks. Or, they could join a small group of parents who are raising ‘theybies’ — children who aren’t identified as a ‘he’ or ‘she’. More…