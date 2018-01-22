Monday January 22, 2018
Home » Celebrities, Cool, Obvious, Tabloid » Megyn Kelly Escalates War Against “Hanoi Jane” – “She Has No Business Lecturing On What Qualifies As Offensive”

Megyn Kelly Escalates War Against “Hanoi Jane” – “She Has No Business Lecturing On What Qualifies As Offensive”

On this morning’s installment of Megyn Kelly Today, the host decided to give us “a word on Jane Fonda.” “This is a woman whose name is synonymous with outrage. Look at her treatment of our military during the Vietnam War. Many of our veterans still call her ‘Hanoi Jane.’ She posed on an anti-aircraft gun used to shoot down our American pilots and called our POWs hypocrites and liars.”  More…

Posted by at January 22, 2018
Filed in category: Celebrities, Cool, Obvious, Tabloid,
«

Comments are closed.

NEW! WordThink Desk Calendar

The Perfect Gift for Family and Friends WordThink Word of the Day

The WordThink Desk Calendar is Available At These Fine Stores!

About Tabloid Column

For more than a decade, Tabloid Column has been delivering the most sensational, outrageous - and just plain silly - daily news headlines on the Internet!  More…

Tabloid Categories

Worth a Look

ItalyMax Delicious Artisan Pizza Recipes

Sports

Feature Articles

Just for Fun

Archives