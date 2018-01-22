Megyn Kelly Escalates War Against “Hanoi Jane” – “She Has No Business Lecturing On What Qualifies As Offensive”

On this morning’s installment of Megyn Kelly Today, the host decided to give us “a word on Jane Fonda.” “This is a woman whose name is synonymous with outrage. Look at her treatment of our military during the Vietnam War. Many of our veterans still call her ‘Hanoi Jane.’ She posed on an anti-aircraft gun used to shoot down our American pilots and called our POWs hypocrites and liars.” More…