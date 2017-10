Megyn Kelly is destroying NBC’s morning ratings

The numbers are in, and “Megyn Kelly Today” is dragging down the “Today” show franchise. “Not only are ratings plummeting since Megyn Kelly joined the ‘Today’ franchise, but the numbers show Kelly’s lead-in has also affected Kathie Lee [Gifford] and Hoda Kotb’s show.” Kelly’s hour of “Today” is down 32 percent compared to a year ago. And “Kathie Lee & Hoda” is down 26 percent. More…