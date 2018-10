Megyn Kelly is OUT at NBC just 48 hours after blackface scandal, may walk away with $69 million

Megyn Kelly is out at NBC. This move comes just 48 hours after the embattled host made remarks in which she defended blackface on Today. Kelly delivered a tearful apology on-air and welcoming two black panelists to discuss the fraught and horrifying history of the practice, but it did no good. ‘Megyn Kelly is done. She is not ever coming back,’ said an NBC executive. More…