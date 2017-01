Merkel Takes on Starbucks in Bashing Over Unfair Tax Practices

Chancellor Angela Merkel decried unfair tax advantages for multinational corporations, singling out U.S. coffee chain Starbucks Corp. as a tax rogue that exploits global arrangements at the expense of German chains. "Coffee-house operators from Germany have to pay their taxes, while it's not at all clear with Starbucks whether they pay taxes anywhere," Merkel said.