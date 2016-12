‘Merry Christmas’ or ‘Happy Holiday’? Your response says a lot about your politics, study says

Republicans and Democrats are completely divided on how stores should greet customers during the holiday season, according to a new poll. Two-thirds of Democrats said stores or business should greet customers with “Happy Holidays” or “Seasons Greetings” instead of “Merry Christmas,” while two-thirds of Republicans said stores and business should not go with the religion-neutral sayings. More…