Thursday September 13, 2018
Michael Strahan: NFL Players’ Protest Has Been “Hijacked” By Angry Fans

As a Good Morning America host and former NFL player, Michael Strahan sounded off on that peaceful protest on Ellen, and he explained why he has no issue with Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players taking a knee before games. Strahan told Ellen DeGeneres that he would have joined players in their protest, and he insisted that he would have stepped up as a leader to make sure that the players’ message wasn’t “hijacked” by angry fans.  More…

Posted by at September 13, 2018
