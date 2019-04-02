Minnesota police called for welfare check on man that turns out to be cutout of MyPillow CEO

Minnesota police revealed they received a troubling call asking them to check on the welfare of a man standing outside hugging a pillow – only to find it was a cutout of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. The Jordan Police Department said officers were called to check on the welfare of an adult male who was wearing no coat outside in the cold and hugging a pillow. Once officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a cardboard cutout. More…