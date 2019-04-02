Tuesday April 2, 2019
Home » Amusing, Business, Law, Politics, Silly, Tabloid » Minnesota police called for welfare check on man that turns out to be cutout of MyPillow CEO

Minnesota police called for welfare check on man that turns out to be cutout of MyPillow CEO

Minnesota police revealed they received a troubling call asking them to check on the welfare of a man standing outside hugging a pillow – only to find it was a cutout of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. The Jordan Police Department said officers were called to check on the welfare of an adult male who was wearing no coat outside in the cold and hugging a pillow. Once officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a cardboard cutout.  More…

Posted by at April 2, 2019
Filed in category: Amusing, Business, Law, Politics, Silly, Tabloid,
«

Comments are closed.

About Tabloid Column

For more than a decade, Tabloid Column has been delivering the most sensational, outrageous - and just plain silly - daily news headlines on the Internet!  More…

Tabloid Categories

Worth a Look

ItalyMax Delicious Artisan Pizza Recipes

Sports

Feature Articles

Just for Fun

Archives