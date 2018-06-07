Miss America competition now seeking fat, ugly girls
Miss America is scrapping its swimsuit competition and will no longer judge contestants based on their looks, the organization announced Tuesday. “We’ve heard from a lot of young women who say, ‘We’d love to be a part of your program but we don’t want to be out there in high heels and a swimsuit.’ More…
