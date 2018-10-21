Sunday October 21, 2018
Miss America Pageant war against Gretchen Carlson gets ugly

The behind-the-scenes war at Miss America continues to heat up. Page Six has learned that a former board member is trying to set up a legal fund to oust the pageant’s top executives Gretchen Carlson and Regina Hopper. And there’s buzz that at least one state pageant may not send its winner to Miss America next year.  More…

Posted by at October 21, 2018
