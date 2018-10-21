Miss America Pageant war against Gretchen Carlson gets ugly
The behind-the-scenes war at Miss America continues to heat up. Page Six has learned that a former board member is trying to set up a legal fund to oust the pageant’s top executives Gretchen Carlson and Regina Hopper. And there’s buzz that at least one state pageant may not send its winner to Miss America next year. More…
Posted by Tabloid Column at October 21, 2018
Filed in category: Celebrities, Entertainment, Obvious, Politics, Scandal, Social, Tabloid,
Filed in category: Celebrities, Entertainment, Obvious, Politics, Scandal, Social, Tabloid,