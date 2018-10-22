Mom meteorologist wears her 1-year-old to work while reporting weather forecast
A meteorologist is empowering parents after she wore her toddler while reporting the weather forecast. Susie Martin said "I wanted to promote this wonderful tool that’s helped me as a mom and the bonding experience between mother and son," Martin of Minnesota, told "Good Morning America." More…
