Mom slams Southwest Airlines worker for mocking daughter’s name

A Texas mom is outraged after a Southwest Airlines worker made fun of her 5-year-old daughter’s name – by snapping a picture of the girl’s boarding pass and posting it on social media. Traci Redford, from El Paso, says the agent at John Wayne Airport began poking fun at her daughter’s name, Abcde – pronounced “ab-city” – as they boarded a flight. More…