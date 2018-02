Typical MSNBC: “Church, family, police, military, and the national anthem are terms of a bygone era”

“Church … family … police … military … the national anthem … Trump trying to call on all the tropes of 1950s-era nationalism. The goal of this speech appears to be to force the normalization of Trump on the terms of the bygone era his supporters are nostalgic for,” tweeted MSNBC host Joy Reid. More…