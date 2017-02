MSNBC: It’s ‘Our Job’ to Control ‘Exactly What People Think’

Controlling "exactly what people think" is the job of the media, MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski boldly declared Wednesday morning. While discussing President Trump's entreaties to the American people to remain skeptical of the press, Bzezinski worried that if the economy turns south, Americans may end up trusting him over the media (video).