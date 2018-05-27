Mystery high school pooper revealed as superintendent
This “Pooperintendent of Schools” is getting a lot of crap after he was caught in the act. Police in New Jersey on the hunt for a mystery pooper at Holmdel High School set up surveillance that led them Monday to superintendent Thomas Traglini. More…
May 27, 2018
