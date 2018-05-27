Sunday May 27, 2018
Home » Amusing, Crime, Law, Moron, News, Outrageous, Sick, Social, Strange, Tabloid » Mystery high school pooper revealed as superintendent

Mystery high school pooper revealed as superintendent

This “Pooperintendent of Schools” is getting a lot of crap after he was caught in the act. Police in New Jersey on the hunt for a mystery pooper at Holmdel High School set up surveillance that led them Monday to superintendent Thomas Traglini.  More…

Posted by at May 27, 2018
Filed in category: Amusing, Crime, Law, Moron, News, Outrageous, Sick, Social, Strange, Tabloid,
«

Comments are closed.

About Tabloid Column

For more than a decade, Tabloid Column has been delivering the most sensational, outrageous - and just plain silly - daily news headlines on the Internet!  More…

Tabloid Categories

Worth a Look

ItalyMax Delicious Artisan Pizza Recipes

Sports

NEW! WordThink Desk Calendar

The Perfect Gift for Family and Friends WordThink Word of the Day

Feature Articles

Just for Fun

Archives