NASCAR disciplines dad for helping pull son out of burning car

If you find yourself with a chance to save a NASCAR driver from a burning car, please be advised that doing so is against the rules. After Dean Jones saved his son, Mike, a driver whose car caught fire at South Boston Speedway this past weekend, Dean was put on probation by the track — a slap on the wrist, meant to enforce NASCAR’s rule that onlookers cannot enter onto the track itself. More…