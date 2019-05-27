New Hampshire cafeteria worker fired for providing student free meal declines job offer, back pay

The New Hampshire school cafeteria worker who was fired after providing a student with a free lunch has declined the food vendor’s offer to rehire her with back pay. Bonnie Kimball was fired last month by Fresh Picks Café, a division of Café Services, Inc. after she gave a student a free meal when she discovered that he had no money on his account to pay for it. More…