New Orleans Saint’s first male cheerleader dances on the field

The first male cheerleader for the New Orleans Saints made his debut out on the field for the team’s first preseason game. Jesse Hernandez, 25, stepped out as the first male Saintsation in the NFL team’s history Friday night. Sporting black skinny jeans, white jersey and sneakers, Jesse was in the center of the formation, lining up with the rest of his squad performing classic Rockette-style high kicks and spins.  More…

