New York’s rush to put bad teachers back in the classroom

New York City is getting set to force public schools to hire teachers they don’t want — even when principals think students will suffer. Under the union contract, teachers who lose their posts when a school downsizes or closes go into a pool and can apply for new positions. But many don’t get hired, often because principals don’t want them. The contract means they can’t be fired. So they get paid for doing nearly nothing. More…