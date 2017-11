NFL announces ‘no change’ in national-anthem policy in face of Veterans Day boycotts

The NFL announced Saturday there has been “no change” in its national-anthem policy despite a Veterans Day campaign to boycott Sunday’s games over the take-a-knee protests. The NFL has seen its television viewership decline this season, with telecasts down 5 percent during the first half of the season compared with last season, according to Nielsen data obtained by the Sporting News. More…