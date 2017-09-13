Wednesday September 13, 2017
NFL opening weekend sees more Star-Spangled Banner protests

Seattle’s Michael Bennett and Oakland’s Marshawn Lynch joined other NFL athletes Sunday in protesting the treatment of minorities by US law enforcement during the first weekend of the regular season. Both Bennett and Lynch remained seated during The Star-Spangled Banner before the Seahawks and Raiders season-opening games as part of a continuing wave of protests that began with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.  More…

