NFL’s Week 4 sees dozens of NFL players kneel, raise fists during national anthem

Dozens of NFL players took a knee during the national anthem as others raised their fists before the games of Week 4 Sunday, a day after President Trump tweeted that it that it was “very important” for players to stand. Among the players who kneeled Sunday: half of the San Francisco 49ers. The team released a video of the athletes with the caption: “Together.” Their opponents, the Arizona Cardinals, stood. More…