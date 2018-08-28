Tuesday August 28, 2018
Nineteen former Miss America winners are calling for the entire pageant board to step down

Just hours after Miss America chairwoman Gretchen Carlson hit out at reigning Miss America Cara Mund over claims that she has been bullied and silenced, 19 former pageant winners have demanded that the entire board of the organization resign. Caressa Cameron-Jackson, who won the Miss America title in 2010, went on Good Morning America Monday and demanded that Carlson and Miss America Organization CEO Regina Hopper step down.  More…

