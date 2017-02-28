No vetting at Oscars: ‘Gary from Chicago’ is an ex-con who served 22 years for attempted rape

Accidental Oscars star “Gary from Chicago” has a dark past — an ex-con who served more than 22 years in prison for attempted rape. Gary Alan Coe was detoured to the Dolby Theater in the midst of Tinseltown’s biggest night. But Coe was only able to be there because he had been released from the slammer three days earlier, ABC7 reported. With Coe’s fiancée in tow, Denzel Washington declared them “man and wife.” More…