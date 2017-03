Nobody has seen Richard Simmons for over 1,000 days

Richard Simmons is an American fitness icon. He’s worth over $15 million. He weighed 269 pounds at his high school graduation. He lost 123 of those pounds in his 20s. He is estimated to have helped Americans lose over 12 million pounds. And he’s been missing for 1,095 days. Since 2014, Simmons, now 68, has not been seen in public. More…