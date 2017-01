Not pocket change: Man delivers 298,745 pennies to DMV

A Virginia man who had a beef with the Department of Motor Vehicles settled his sales tax bill with 298,745 pennies. Workers at the DMV office in Lebanon, in rural southwestern Virginia, had to spend hours counting the pennies by hand when the coin-counting machine jammed. Nick Stafford carted the pennies into the DMV in five wheelbarrows Wednesday. The coins weighed 1,600 pounds. More…