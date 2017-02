NY Jogger murder suspect: I strangled her because ‘I was angry’

The man accused of killing Karina Vetrano told cops he strangled the beautiful Queens jogger simply because he was in a bad mood, law-enforcement sources told The Post on Sunday. “I was angry. I had some issues at home. I just lost it. When I saw her, I just hit her and kept hitting her. I hit her and choked her,’’ said unemployed Chanel Lewis, 20, according to sources. More…