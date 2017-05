Obama Uses Private Jet, 14 Car Convoy to Get to European Climate Change Speech

Former President Barack Obama traveled to Italy this week to make a speech on climate change summit in Milan. Obama took a page out of Leonardo DiCaprio’s book of “do as I say, not as I do” and took a private jet to Milan, then had a 14 car convoy to get into the city, which also included protection from 300 police officers and a helicopter above. More…