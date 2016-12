Obama’s successful eight-year initiative: His golf handicap’s down by 4

Barack Obama is already living the life of an ex-president — spending his days hitting the links. He was joined by buddies Greg Orme, Darrell Harrington and Bobby Titcomb, who was busted in 2011 for soliciting a hooker. Obama revealed that his golf handicap is an “honest 13,” whacking 4 strokes off his pre-presidency handicap. More…