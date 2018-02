‘Obit Bandit’ Broke Into Homes While Residents Attended Funerals

Police arrested a man dubbed the “obit bandit” after he allegedly broke into several homes while residents attended funerals or wakes. Plymouth resident Randy Brunelle, 35, was found guilty in 2012 of breaking into the home of a Sandwich police officer’s mother while the officer attended her funeral. He served 18 months in jail for the crime. More…