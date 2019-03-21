Thursday March 21, 2019
Home » Amusing, Business, Cool, Silly, Social, Tabloid » Ohio nail salon’s ‘indecent’ name causes hand wringing

Ohio nail salon’s ‘indecent’ name causes hand wringing

An Ohio salon owner thinks she hit the nail on the head with her business name — even though some residents don’t agree. Dawn Moon, owner of Hand Jobs Nails & Spa, in Perkins Township, believes the name is good branding. “You don’t want something that they can’t remember.”  More…

Posted by at March 21, 2019
Filed in category: Amusing, Business, Cool, Silly, Social, Tabloid,
«

Comments are closed.

About Tabloid Column

For more than a decade, Tabloid Column has been delivering the most sensational, outrageous - and just plain silly - daily news headlines on the Internet!  More…

Tabloid Categories

Worth a Look

ItalyMax Delicious Artisan Pizza Recipes

Sports

Feature Articles

Just for Fun

Archives