Ohio nail salon’s ‘indecent’ name causes hand wringing
An Ohio salon owner thinks she hit the nail on the head with her business name — even though some residents don’t agree. Dawn Moon, owner of Hand Jobs Nails & Spa, in Perkins Township, believes the name is good branding. “You don’t want something that they can’t remember.” More…
Posted by Tabloid Column at March 21, 2019
Filed in category: Amusing, Business, Cool, Silly, Social, Tabloid,
