Saturday March 23, 2019
Olivia Jade Giannulli blames her parents for ‘ruining her life’

Lori Loughlin‘s internet-famous daughter is fuming at her parents for “ruining her life” by allegedly scamming the YouTube star’s way into college, reports said. Olivia Jade Giannulli, 19, is “really angry with her parents because she told them she did not want to go to college and she was pushed.”  More…

