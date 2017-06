Oprah staged an intervention for Jamie Foxx

Sometimes it takes Oprah Winfrey’s touch to make magic work. During the 2004-2005 awards season, Jamie Foxx was having the time of his life. But his hard partying came to a screeching halt after Winfrey phoned the actor. “‘You’re blowing it, Jamie Foxx,’” the 49-year-old remembered Winfrey telling him. More…