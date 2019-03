Oprah’s Fortune Takes Another Hit on Latest Weight Watchers Rout

The fresh batch of bad news from Weight Watchers lopped an additional $39.2 million from the fortune of its biggest individual shareholder. Oprah Winfrey, who owns more than 8 percent of Weight Watchers, saw the value of her stake drop to $122.7 million after the wellness company forecast that 2019 profit will be well short of Wall Street estimates. More…