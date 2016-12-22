Thursday December 22, 2016
Orlando nightclub shooting victims’ families sue Facebook, Twitter

Families of the victims of the Orlando gay nightclub shooting on Monday filed a federal civil suit against Twitter, Facebook and Google for allegedly providing “material support” to the Islamic State and helping to radicalize shooter Omar Mateen.  More…

