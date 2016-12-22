Orlando nightclub shooting victims’ families sue Facebook, Twitter
Families of the victims of the Orlando gay nightclub shooting on Monday filed a federal civil suit against Twitter, Facebook and Google for allegedly providing “material support” to the Islamic State and helping to radicalize shooter Omar Mateen. More…
Posted by Tabloid Column at December 20, 2016
Filed in category: Crime, Internet, News, Politics, Religion, Social, Tabloid,
