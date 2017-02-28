Oscars accountant busy tweeting Emma Stone pic before epic flub
The bean counter who handed Oscars presenter Warren Beatty the wrong winners envelope Sunday night was busy tweeting snapshots of actors backstage just before he set in motion the biggest blunder in the award show’s history. More…
