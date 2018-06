Paparazzo who snapped Asia Argento with French reporter regrets shots

Rino Barillari, the paparazzo who caught Asia Argento dancing in a Roman restaurant with French reporter Hugo Clément, regrets he took the photos and sold them to Chi, an Italian magazine. Argento’s recent lover, Anthony Bourdain, 61, committed suicide on June 8, five days after the photos first appeared online. “If I had known, I would have stopped, A picture is not worth a life. More…