Parents Outraged After Man Who Identifies As Woman Assaults 10-Year-Old Daughter In Women’s Bathroom, Gets Slap On The Wrist

In Scotland, an 18-year-old male who identifies as a woman was given a slap on the wrist by authorities earlier this month after assaulting a 10-year-old girl in the restroom. The suspect, who goes by the name Katie Dolatowski, sexually assaulted the unidentified little girl in a supermarket restroom. Rather than being sent to jail, Dolatowski has been banned from having contact with children and given community service and monitored with an electronic bracelet. More…