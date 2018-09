Paul McCartney Slams Trump in New Song

Paul McCartney has recently revealed that he once masturbated with John Lennon and saw God on a drug trip. Now his highly-acclaimed 17th solo album, Egypt Station, has just been released. “We’ve got a mad captain sailing this boat we’re all on and he is just going to take us to the iceberg [despite] being warned it’s not a cool idea.’” And just who could the “Mad Captain” be? “Obviously it’s Trump,” McCartney says. More…