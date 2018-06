‘Pawn Stars’ Shop Sets Up Memorial for Late Richard ‘Old Man’ Harrison

The famed "Pawn Stars" shop is already honoring its TV patriarch, Richard Harrison, a day after his death … and fans can pay their respects in a number of ways. A makeshift memorial was set up in the corner of the Gold & Silver shop in Las Vegas in remembrance of their late founder. As we reported, "Old Man" died Monday … and his memorial is already getting tons of love. More…