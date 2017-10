Pence ditches Colts game after 49ers players kneel during anthem

Vice President Pence walked out of the Indianapolis Colts game on Sunday when ?some ?players from the San Francisco 49ers took a knee during the national anthem. “I left today’s Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem?,” Pence said. More…