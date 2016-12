Pilot in fatal hot air balloon crash was high on drugs

The pilot of a hot air balloon that went down in a fiery crash in Texas last summer — killing him and 15 sightseers — had binged on a cocktail of drugs before takeoff, Bloomberg News reported Friday. Alfred “Skip” Nichols, 49, had ingested seven drugs, including the opiate painkiller oxycodone and Valium, according to a toxicology report. More…