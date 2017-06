Playboy centerfold pleads no contest for fat-shaming photo

The Playboy Playmate slammed for body-shaming an elderly woman at the gym last year pleaded no contest Wednesday in exchange for 30 days of graffiti removal. Dani Mathers, who appeared in Los Angeles County Superior Court in a demure black pantsuit and sky-high stilettos, was stone-faced as she mumbled “No contest” to misdemeanor invasion of privacy charges. More…