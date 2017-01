Police arrest two named in shooting at Quebec mosque

Two students including one of ‘Moroccan origin’ have been arrested for the slaughter of six people at a Quebec mosque. Mohamed Khadir and Alexandre Bissonnette were named as the shooters shortly after the attack at Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center Sunday night. They are accused of opening fire on worshipers as they prayed, shouting ‘Alluhu akbar’ as they sprayed the room of men with bullets. More…