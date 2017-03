Post-surgery stroke killed Bill Paxton

Bill Paxton, the popular actor who appeared in “Aliens,” “Twister” and “Apollo 13,” died of complications from surgery for an aneurysm that resulted in a stroke, according to his death certificate. The report shows that Paxton, 61, underwent valve replacement surgery. He later had a fatal stroke on Feb. 25 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA. More…