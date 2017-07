Pregnant News Anchor Speaks Out After Viewer Calls Her ‘Disgusting’

WRDW anchor Laura Warren has been working in broadcast news for six years, and in that time, she’s received her share of negative feedback on her physical appearance from viewers. Last week, the Georgia-based anchor received some feedback that especially upset her. Warren, who is 20 weeks pregnant, shared a voicemail from a viewer who called her “disgusting” and criticized her choice of maternity clothes. More…