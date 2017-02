Price Waterhouse issues apology over best-picture screwup

Global accounting firm Price Waterhouse has apologized for the epic fail at the Oscars in which “La La Land” was mistakenly declared best picture. “We sincerely apologize to ‘Moonlight,’ ‘La La Land,’ Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for best picture.” More…