Pro golfer plays in tourney hours after extreme DUI arrest

PGA Tour player Steven Bowditch was arrested for extreme DUI early Friday, getting out of jail soon enough to play in the Waste Management Phoenix Open in the afternoon. Scottsdale police said Bowditch had a blood-alcohol level over 0.20 percent. Responding to a 911 report about a truck “swerving all over the road,” officers observed the vehicle sit through two greens lights without moving, and found the 33-year-old Australian asleep behind the wheel. More…