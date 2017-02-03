Friday February 3, 2017
Home » Crime, Law, News, Outrageous, Politics, Tabloid » Violent Protests, Fires Prompt UC Berkeley to Cancel Milo Yiannopoulos Event – No Arrests Made

Violent Protests, Fires Prompt UC Berkeley to Cancel Milo Yiannopoulos Event – No Arrests Made

A scheduled speech by controversial Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos at the University of California, Berkeley led to violent protests that caused the event to be called off, the university said. “The violence was instigated by a group of about 150 masked agitators who came onto campus.” UC Berkeley Police Chief Margo Bennett said Wednesday night she wasn’t aware of any arrests made by the department.  More…

Posted by at February 2, 2017
Filed in category: Crime, Law, News, Outrageous, Politics, Tabloid,
«
»

Comments are closed.

Gourmet Italian Recipes

ItalyMax Delicious Artisan Pizza Recipes

About Tabloid Column

For more than a decade, Tabloid Column has been delivering the most sensational, outrageous - and just plain silly - daily news headlines on the Internet!  More…

Tabloid Categories

Worth a Look

Sports

Feature Articles

Just for Fun

Archives