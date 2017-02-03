Violent Protests, Fires Prompt UC Berkeley to Cancel Milo Yiannopoulos Event – No Arrests Made

A scheduled speech by controversial Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos at the University of California, Berkeley led to violent protests that caused the event to be called off, the university said. “The violence was instigated by a group of about 150 masked agitators who came onto campus.” UC Berkeley Police Chief Margo Bennett said Wednesday night she wasn’t aware of any arrests made by the department. More…